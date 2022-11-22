Repeat landslides in Munnar: expert team begins study

November 22, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

An expert team led by the British Geological Survey and the University of Kerala has launched a study into the major landslips that rocked the region from 2018.

According to experts, the focus of the study is Munnar landslips and the aim is to try to understand the pattern of failure in Munnar landslips. Officials said that the output of the study aims to showcase how a landslide in this part of the area can be fluidized and channelized.

Officials said that that this project is being carried out by a team comprising Nikhil Nedumpallile Vasu and Christian Arnhardt of British Geological University in Nottingham, in association with the Geological Survey of India (GSI), University of Kerala, IIT Palakkad, Andhra University, and Goa Engineering College.

According to sources, landslips have hit Idukki, especially in the Munnar region, in regular intervals from 2018. The most deadly among these was the one reported at Pettimudy in Munnar in August 2020, which buried several estate layams (cluster homes) and claimed 66 lives, with four people still missing.

The most recent among the landslips in the region was reported from Puthukkady near Vattavada, in which a tourist vehicle was washed away and one person was killed.

According to officials, during the four-day-long study, the team will examine all the landslip-prone regions of Munnar.

Commenting on the project, Mr. Vasu said that the landslide trigger threshold project was part of a British Geological survey program called International Geosciences Research and Development.

“The project aims to set up a workflow for thresholds at a regional scale in tropical residual soil by integrating ground condition information. This is an important research for regions with limited landslide inventory and will complement the existing landslide technologies,” he said.

Sajinkumar K. S., Assistant Professor of Geology, University of Kerala, said the output of this project would set a paradigm for the landslide flow modeling where the rheology of the soil is dealt with.

“These different organizations also plan to conduct a workshop at Munnar regarding the state-of-the-art practices which have been adopted in the State of Kerala for landslide study. This workshop also includes an exclusive session for the Ph.D. students to present their works on landslides,” added Mr. Sajinkumar.