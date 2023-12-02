Repeal ban on transportation of fodder to State: MLA

December 02, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - KALPETTA

T. Siddique, MLA, has sought the intervention of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Speaker U.T. Khader to repeal the ban on transportation of fodder, including green maize forage, from Karnataka to Kerala.

Mr. Siddique on Thursday met the Chief Minister and the Speaker and submitted a memorandum. He said in his representation that thousands of farmers in the Malabar region, especially in Wayanad, depended on the neighbouring districts of Karnataka for fodder.

Moreover, many farmers from Kerala cultivate fodder on leased land in Karnataka. The ban has put thousands of farmers in a fix, and if it is not lifted, most of them will be forced to leave dairying in Wayanad, Mr. Siddique said.