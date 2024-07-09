GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Repair work on Kundannoor-Thevara bridge postponed to Friday

Published - July 09, 2024 02:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The repair work on the 2-km-long Kundannoor-Thevara bridge on NH 966 that was set to begin on Tuesday has been postponed to the weekend beginning from 11 p.m. on Friday.

Hence, vehicles will be permitted through the bridge as usual from Tuesday to Friday. It had been announced earlier that the bridge would be out of bounds for vehicles for two days from Tuesday midnight to execute repair work on the severely-potholed structure.

The repairs were postponed since the PWD (NH wing) cited constraints in executing the work during rainy weather. The repairs beginning from Friday midnight will go on till Monday midnight, says a release from the Maradu municipality.

