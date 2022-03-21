Repair work of metro’s faulty pillar begins

Workers engaged in readying the ground for piling near the Kochi metro’s faulty pillar 347, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Work began on Monday to reinforce the pile cap of Kochi Metro’s pillar number 347 at Pathadipalam on NH 66, in the wake of its foundation sinking by 2 cm.

The extensive barricading around the pillar and its adjacent pillars by L&T for the repair works resulted in traffic snarls at the location in the morning. The situation improved by afternoon, as the traffic police suggested rearranging of the barricades and banned parking 100 m on either side of the barricaded portion.

The police also imposed curbs on direct entry of vehicles from the road in front of Kinder Hospital into the NH. A total of 15 police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic, while bus stops on either side have been relocated.

Workers would be deployed round the clock for the repair works. The new piles to reinforce the pile cap of pillar 347 will be readied half a metre from the pillar, it is learnt.