Repair and reconstruction of PWD roads damaged in calamities are being taken up: Minister

Published - October 16, 2024 08:35 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The repair and reconstruction of Public Works department (PWD) roads that were damaged in various natural calamities are being taken up with the Finance department at a cost of ₹852 crore, Public Works Minister Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said in the House on Tuesday.

Replying to a calling attention motion by Mons Joseph, who pointed out the pitiable condition of the PWD roads in the State, Mr. Riyas said that the maintenance and upkeep of every road was the responsibility of the contractor who undertook the works and that almost 90% of the roads in Kerala were in this category.

He said that in the case of JJM (Jal Jeevan Mission) roads, there was no lack of coordination and every aspect was being carefully thought out and discussed. However, the government was aware that there were some pressing problems with the JJM projects and this was being looked into.

He said that of the 30,000-odd km roads under PWD in the State, about 17,000 km roads were of BM and BC quality. The Left Government’s promise in the election manifesto that 50% of the PWD roads would be of BM and BC standards had been fulfilled in there-and-a-half years, Mr. Riyas said.

