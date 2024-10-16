GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Repair and reconstruction of PWD roads damaged in calamities are being taken up: Minister

Published - October 16, 2024 08:35 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The repair and reconstruction of Public Works department (PWD) roads that were damaged in various natural calamities are being taken up with the Finance department at a cost of ₹852 crore, Public Works Minister Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said in the House on Tuesday.

Replying to a calling attention motion by Mons Joseph, who pointed out the pitiable condition of the PWD roads in the State, Mr. Riyas said that the maintenance and upkeep of every road was the responsibility of the contractor who undertook the works and that almost 90% of the roads in Kerala were in this category.

He said that in the case of JJM (Jal Jeevan Mission) roads, there was no lack of coordination and every aspect was being carefully thought out and discussed. However, the government was aware that there were some pressing problems with the JJM projects and this was being looked into.

He said that of the 30,000-odd km roads under PWD in the State, about 17,000 km roads were of BM and BC quality. The Left Government’s promise in the election manifesto that 50% of the PWD roads would be of BM and BC standards had been fulfilled in there-and-a-half years, Mr. Riyas said.

Published - October 16, 2024 08:35 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.