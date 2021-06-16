Reopen shrines: NSS

KOTTAYAM

16 June 2021 22:20 IST

In view of the easing of the lockdown restrictions across the State, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has urged the State government to permit the reopening of worship places.

In a statement on Wednesday, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said authorities should immediately review their decision not to permit the reopening of shrines. “ The present restrictions amount to a breach of the right of devotees. The government should permit the conduct of daily rituals and allow the faithful to offer prayers in compliance with the restrictions,” Mr. Nair said.

