Kerala

Reopen places of worship: IUML

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has urged the Centre and the State governments to grant permission to reopen places of worship while adhering to guidelines during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Party State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed said the government should allow faithful to offer prayers at places of worship just as exemptions were given to operate public transport services and shops after maintaining social distancing and other safety measures.

Following the directive of the government, places of worship had been closed for several months. Special prayers had to be called off on the occasion of Vishu, Good Friday, Easter and Ramzan. Instead believers were confined to homes, he said.

Mr. Majeed said the government had allowed even students to come out during the lockdown period. About 50 persons had been permitted to take part in a marriage function. Also 20 people could attend a funeral.

Similarly, shops had been reopened and bus services resumed. So places of worship should be reopened as well, he said.

Social distancing could be adopted during prayer meetings. The government should not oppose the demand of the faithful, Mr. Majeed said.

Printable version | May 26, 2020

