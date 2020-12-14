Reopen bars, spas in licensed facilities: CII

KOCHI

Panel says Kerala’s popularity among tourists on the rise

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has recommended to the State government that it should allow the reopening of bars and wellness spas in licensed facilities in view of the tourism inflow to the State, both domestic and foreign.

The tourist flow has shown remarkable increase, which is a clear indication of the growing popularity of Kerala as the favourite destination among all types of tourists, said a communication from CII here on Monday.

Kerala is way ahead in tourism and hospitality sector in comparison with the other States. It is time that the State government supports the tourism, travel and the hospitality industry on fiscal and macro-economic measures, said the confederation.

Panel recommendations

The CII Kerala Tourism Panel under the leadership of Jose Dominic, convener, CII Tourism Panel, urged the State government that hotels be given permission to open up bars where hotels have taken permission and licence fee paid.

The recommendation also cited that Kerala had brought accolades for the excellent work done by the government in the wellness sector. “Now people are very keen to travel to Kerala to experience wellness. Hence it is very important to permit and open the wellness spa services. There is huge potential in this segment and this would in a large way ease the financial crisis which the hotels are at present are undergoing,” the CII said.

Thomas John Muthoot, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Kerala, had a discussion Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran in this regard and a favourable decision in this regard was expected, the communication said.