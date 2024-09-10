Rent to be paid for landlslide-hit families in Chooralmala before Onam, says Minister

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that money towards rent for families residing in rented houses following landslides at Chooralmala will be given before Onam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at Chundale in the district on September 9 (Monday), Mr. Rajan said the rent payments for 535 families living in temporary housing was being coordinated with the Vythiri taluk office to be disbursed directly to their bank accounts.

A new list containing the details of 174 individuals who had relocated to the homes of relatives was received from the Meppadi grama panchayat secretary, said the Minister, adding that the list would be reviewed by a three-member committee, including the panchayat secretary, the tahsildar, and the deputy tahsildar concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 24 individuals had returned to their own homes, said Mr. Rajan, adding that a complete list of those who had moved to own houses would be prepared, and any pending dues would be settled before Onam.

Financial aid has been provided to 173 individuals for funeral rites. Additionally, emergency assistance of ₹10,000 had been granted to 931 families, said Mr. Rajan. He added that any isolated instances requiring financial aid would be addressed before the festival.

A micro survey conducted through Kudumbashree has been completed for 1,009 families in disaster-affected areas. Currently, there are 1,749 loans across various sectors, including agriculture, education, MSMEs, and transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also announced that revenue recovery proceedings in Vythiri taluk had been suspended until further notice. He said discussions had taken place with bank officials under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the waiving of loans.

Information concerning the resettlement of families who completely lost their homes in the disaster would be made public, along with details about uninhabitable houses based on the report by scientist John Mathew.

The process to identify land suitable for resettlement would be overseen by the District Collector, said Mr. Rajan, adding that various potential locations would be evaluated, and the most suitable options would be selected.

If the survivors demanded further searches for missing people, it would be resumed, he said. The Minister honoured the representatives of various organisations, forces and, government officials who took part in the relief and rescue operations at Chooralmala. The programme was organised jointly by the Wayanad Press Club and the Vyapari Vyavasai Ekopana Samithi district committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.