Renovation works in Mukkom to be over by April

Kozhikode

The ongoing renovation works in Mukkom town will be completed by April this year. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Linto Joseph, MLA, on Tuesday. A sum of ₹7.5 crore had been allocated in the 2019-20 State Budget for the works, of which road tarring, laying of interlocking tiles, and gardening, among others are pending. The works are expected to begin on March 9 and conclude by April, a release said.