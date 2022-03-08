Kerala

Renovation works in Mukkom to be over by April

Kozhikode

The ongoing renovation works in Mukkom town will be completed by April this year. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Linto Joseph, MLA, on Tuesday. A sum of ₹7.5 crore had been allocated in the 2019-20 State Budget for the works, of which road tarring, laying of interlocking tiles, and gardening, among others are pending. The works are expected to begin on March 9 and conclude by April, a release said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2022 8:10:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/renovation-works-in-mukkom-to-be-over-by-april/article65205019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY