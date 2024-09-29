Renovation of rural roads a priority: DDC

The District Development Committee (DDC) has decided to make the renovation of rural roads that have been battered by recent rains a priority. The decision was taken at the DDC meeting chaired by District Collector on Saturday. The works of various roads coming under district panchayat and grama panchayats will start shortly.

Speaking at the meeting, P.S. Supal, MLA, said that steps will be taken to include Valacode bridge on the Kollam-Tirumangalam highway in the black spot list. C.R. Mahesh, MLA , said that preparations related to Kettukazhcha, the car festival of the Oachira Parabrahma temple held on the day of Irupathettam Onam, should be carried out without any flaws. He also demanded steps to ensure protective measures in areas most susceptible to sea surge in Alappad.

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar’s representative pointed out that excessive prices are being charged for vegetables, fish, meat, and provisions in some parts of the district. He said that title deeds should be given to persons who have completed all formalities in Piravanthur and a permanent system should be put in place to clear the vegetation that is obscuring the view on the Kollam-Sengottai National Highway.

Abraham Samuel, representative of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, demanded that police surveillance should be started on the Karbala-Sankars Hospital footbridge and joint inspections of Food Safety, Legal Metrology, and Supply office should be conducted to ensure quality and price regulation of food items. He added that the timing of the traffic lights installed at Kallumthazham should be scientifically re-arranged.

MP N.K. Premachandran’s representative K. Venugopal said that the works of the Njankadavu drinking water project should be expedited and the necessary steps should be taken to include Alappad panchayat in the Coastal Zone Management Plan.

Progress made

The committee assessed that progress has been made in completing the necessary measures to make the offices, educational institutions, and water sources in the district garbage free. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Subcollector Nishant Sihara, ADM G. Nirmal Kumar, Punalur RDO G. Sureshbabu, district level officials, and others attended the meeting.

