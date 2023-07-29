Renovation of Ponmudi road will be completed soon, says District Collector

July 29, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The renovation works on the Ponmudi road will be completed soon, said District Collector Geromic George who chaired the District Development Committee meeting here on Saturday.

The Public Work Department officials were directed to complete the work on Chullimanoor - Tholicode section on Ponmudi Road urgently.

In reply to the demand of G. Stephen, MLA who sought immediate completion of the works at Tolikode Junction, the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) Executive Engineer informed that the road construction in this section is 90 % complete and the tarring works will start soon.

A meeting of concerned officials and the contractor engaged in the work will be convened soon to speed up the work, the District Collector said.

In the meeting, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) Secretary informed that warning boards have been installed as part of safety measures in Kallar and lifeguards will be appointed soon. The meeting directed the District Medical Officer to submit a proposal for setting up a sub-centre of the Health Department for plantation workers at Bonacaud.

In the meeting, the MLA also requested to restore the service of the KSRTC bus which stayed there. The meeting also directed the KSRTC officials to look into the possibility of re-starting of pre-COVID services in various parts of the district.

The meeting also decided to start the construction of the fire station at Parassala soon. The procedures for setting up a 14-bed dialysis unit at Neyyattinkara taluk hospital and activities related to developing a tourism destination program at Neyyar dam will be expedited.

DTPC has also informed that a new agency has been appointed for the second phase development of Kadalkani tourism project in the Attingal constituency. The meeting also decided to immediately replace the damaged street lights in the Varkala beach area and to make the beach toilet system functional before Onam.

The meeting also decided to install warning boards regarding parking at Aaliyirakkam Beach where there was an accident recently. The steps to start the construction of Pettah-Anayara- road and Venjarammoodu flyover will be expedited. The meeting also reviewed the progress of the construction of new buildings and roads in various schools in the district.

