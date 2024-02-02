Renovation of Pattom canal begins in Thiruvananthapuram

February 02, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The renovation work of Pattom canal as part of various measures for flood mitigation in the capital began on Friday.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, inaugurated the work for which an amount of ₹4.83 crore has been allocated in the State Budget.

As part of the works, desiltation of the canal, construction of side walls in areas where it is required, and provision of concrete lining will be taken up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The canal, with 8 metre width and 9 kilometre length, passes through Gowreesapattom and Kannammoola wards which had experienced severe flooding during the rains in recent months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.