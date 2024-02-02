ADVERTISEMENT

Renovation of Pattom canal begins in Thiruvananthapuram

February 02, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ongoing renovation work at the Pattom canal in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The renovation work of Pattom canal as part of various measures for flood mitigation in the capital began on Friday.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, inaugurated the work for which an amount of ₹4.83 crore has been allocated in the State Budget.

As part of the works, desiltation of the canal, construction of side walls in areas where it is required, and provision of concrete lining will be taken up.

The canal, with 8 metre width and 9 kilometre length, passes through Gowreesapattom and Kannammoola wards which had experienced severe flooding during the rains in recent months. 

