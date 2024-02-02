GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovation of Pattom canal begins in Thiruvananthapuram

February 02, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Ongoing renovation work at the Pattom canal in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Ongoing renovation work at the Pattom canal in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The renovation work of Pattom canal as part of various measures for flood mitigation in the capital began on Friday.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, inaugurated the work for which an amount of ₹4.83 crore has been allocated in the State Budget.

As part of the works, desiltation of the canal, construction of side walls in areas where it is required, and provision of concrete lining will be taken up.

The canal, with 8 metre width and 9 kilometre length, passes through Gowreesapattom and Kannammoola wards which had experienced severe flooding during the rains in recent months. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.