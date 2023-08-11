HamberMenu
Renovation of Lions Park to commence soon

The Kozhikode Corporation approves ₹7.5-crore project under AMRUT-2; pond with water fountain and elevated track are the major attractions

August 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The Lions Park on Kozhikode beach which is being renovated under AMRUT-2 by the Kozhikode Corporation.

The Lions Park on Kozhikode beach which is being renovated under AMRUT-2 by the Kozhikode Corporation. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

An elevated track at a height of 6 metres from one end to the other will be the main attraction of the Lions Park on Kozhikode beach once its renovation is completed.

The Kozhikode Corporation Council has approved a plan to renovate the park and the allied children’s park at an estimated cost of ₹7.5 crore. “The work will commence soon and will be completed without delay,” Mayor Beena Philip said.

The park, which used to be a major hangout for beach-goers, has been in a dilapidated state. The Lions Club, which used to run the park, had handed it over to the Corporation for renovation two years ago. Since then, the condition of the park has worsened. Despite a board banning parking of vehicles on the premises, the space is now an unauthorised parking ground. The compound walls are damaged or non-existent in many parts.

Split into two

The renovation project comes under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut)-2 scheme. Since there is no provision in Amrut to allot a huge amount for the project, it has been split into two. One is a ₹5.25-crore project for setting up a pond in the park and beautification of its premises, while a ₹2.25-crore project is meant for the rejuvenation of the park. Both have been approved by the the Amrut core committee and subsequently, the Corporation council.

Facilities planned

The renovated park will comprise a play zone, reading zone, a 35-cent pond complete with water fountain, ornamental fish and lotus plants, walkway, rain shelters, and an extensive lawn, besides the elevated track.

