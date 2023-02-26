Renovation of Kochi International Marina begins

February 26, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - KOCHI

The long-overdue renovation of the Kochi International Marina that abuts the Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort run by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has begun.

This is said to be the sole full-fledged marina in India which is capable of hosting up to 34 yachts. Over the years, the marina that faces the Marine Drive and was commissioned in 2010 played host to seafarers — many of them world-famous ones who sailed in yachts from across the oceans. It fell into a state of disrepair around five years ago after innumerable wooden planks began giving away and the screws that held them together dangerously protruded from the surface, posing danger to seafarers and visitors.

Faced with considerable flak, the KTDC has finally begun repair work, beginning from the backwater-facing area of the Marina House, a towering multi-storey accommodation space built alongside the marina. Sources said the damaged planks were being replaced considering the risk they posed to guests.

The work that began a couple of days ago will gain momentum in the coming days since enquiries are coming from innumerable seafarers of whom half-a-dozen have confirmed their arrivals. They would remain berthed here for quite many days, the sources added.

In addition, the KTDC will operate and maintain the marina considering that outsourcing the task to private firms proved futile in the past, it is learnt.

Hotel renovation

The renovation of the Marina House and the Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort — both prime properties of the KTDC — too is overdue, with many rooms and open spaces crying for attention. Despite this, room occupancy has been high this season. A ₹20-crore renovation project is on the cards, for which a Bengaluru-based firm has been selected. It is slated to ready a ‘mock room’ within a month as a sample of how the renovation will resemble. This will be reviewed and the go-ahead given based on feedback, sources said.

It will be followed by renovation of honeymoon cottages that dot the waterfront on the western side and landscaping of the sprawling premises which house the marina and the luxurious accommodation units.