Renovation of Karippel canal begins

The second phase of the renovation of the Karippel canal in Kanjikuzhy block panchayat has begun.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman inaugurated the work on Saturday.

An amount of ₹30 crore will be spent in the second phase of the project with the cleaning of its tributaries high on agenda. In January 2019, the Kanjikuzhy block panchayat and Cherthala South and Kadakkarappally grama panchayats jointly launched an initiative under the Haritha Keralam Mission to restore its past glory. In the first phase, silt and waste were removed.