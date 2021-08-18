Renovation of jumbo rehab unit to be completed soon

₹105-cr. KIIFB- funded project to transform Kottoor centre into a world class facility

The first phase of the project to develop the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Kottoor near here as a world class facility will be completed and commissioned by December this year, Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran has said.

Addressing reporters after a visit to the facility to assess the progress of the project, he said the work on the six enclosures for elephants, special care facilities for elephant calves, veterinary hospital, entrance plaza, administrative block, research and training centre, cafeteria and elephant kitchen was expected to be completed by September 16 and the remaining works by the end of the year.

The Minister said the Water Resources Department had been entrusted with preparation of a project for the construction of a check dam.

A pump house and pipeline would be set up to ensure the availability of water. Efforts were on to secure the permission of the panchayat for reconstruction of the road leading to the centre.

Mr.Saseendran said the ₹105 crore KIIFB- funded project would transform the Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation centre into the first one of its kind in the country. The project is being implemented by the Forest Department on 176 hectares.

The project seeks to create 50 elephant enclosures, special enclosures for abandoned elephant calves, sanitized kitchens, research facilities, training centre for mahouts, veterinary hospital with super speciality facilities as well as a post-mortem facility and cemetery, 40 quarters for mahouts and their families, dormitory and incubation facility.

Other highlights include an elephant museum, theatre with virtual and interactive facility, audio visual arrangements, display of sculptures, waiting centre, interpretation rooms, 20 cottages for visitors and a 40- bed hostel.

The Minister presided over a review meeting and later went round the campus to assess the progress of the works.

G.Stephen, MLA, Principal Secretary, Forests, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Chief of Forest force P.K.Kesavan and Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichan Thomas were among those present.