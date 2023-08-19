Renovation of Enamavu, Idiyanchira regulators priority to govt.: Rajan 

August 19, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Thrissur

The renovation of Enamavu and Idiyanchira regulators meant to stop saline intrusion into the kole fields is a priority to the government, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

“The delay in administrative sanction for the renovation of regulators will be discussed at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 28,” he said. Renovation of regulators will end the issue of saline intrusion into the kole fields, he added.

The plight of kole farmers, who have been suffering huge crop loss due to saline intrusion into the vast stretch of kole fields spread over Thrissur and Malappuram districts, was reported by The Hindu recently. Improper management of the Enamavu and Idiyanchira regulators is threatening the very survival of the kole fields, which produce a major share of rice requirements of the State.

According to sources in the Rebuild Kerala initiative (RKI), floods over the years have caused significant damage to both the Enamavu and Idiyanchira regulators. At present, temporary earthen bunds are constructed during December-May period every year and later removed during the monsoon to prevent flooding and ensuring smooth drainage.

“This annual construction and destruction cycle is causing a recurring expenditure of ₹45 lakh (Enamavu) and ₹18 lakh (Idiyanchira) for the exchequer. Urgent repair of the regulators is crucial for managing floods, sustenance of agriculture, and to ensure drinking water in the area.”

The RKI had earlier given administrative sanction for the rectification works of the Enamavu regulator at an estimated of ₹11.78 crore. But repeated tenders did not fetch the desired result.

Accordingly, the RKI advised the Irrigation department to rework the estimates. The RKI-High Level Implementation Committee, held on August 17, considered the proposal and directed the RKI to issue revised administrative sanction for the works at an estimate of ₹13.63 crore, said the sources.

The RKI sources also noted that the government had sanctioned ₹298.38 crore in 2020 for the project “improved infrastructural facilities to control flood and drought in Thrissur- Ponnani kole lands for the increased paddy production”. Deepening, widening of canals, and strengthening of bunds in kole land, construction of engine sheds and engine ‘thara’ in the kole area and other infrastructural assistance in kole polders were the main activities envisaged under the project.