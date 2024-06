Renovation work of East Gopuram of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple began here on Friday. Work was started after special pujas led by temple Tanthri Puliyannur Sankara Narayanan. Venugopalaswamy Kainkaryam Trust of the TVS Group is bearing the expenses of the renovation works. The works will be undertaken according to the guidelines of the Archaeological department. It is expected that the work will be completed in two years.