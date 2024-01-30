ADVERTISEMENT

Renovation of Changampuzha Park remains far from complete

January 30, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Renovation work in progress at Changampuzha Park in Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The renovation of Changampuzha Park, the socio-cultural hub of the city near Edappally, which was launched by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) last September remains far from complete.

The project being undertaken by the GCDA with funding to the tune of ₹4 crore by Cochin Smart Mission Limited was originally scheduled to be completed by March but may take longer. The project is being executed as per the design proposed by the Indian Institute of Architects. Not having undergone any major renovation work in the past more than a decade, the proposal has not come a day soon as the renowned facility has been crying for help for a while.

Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram (CSK) is eagerly waiting for the completion of renovation work to hold the maiden Changampuzha fest, which may run for a fortnight or a month, modelled along the famed Surya fest, said P. Prakash, president of CSK and its longest serving committee member.

Meanwhile, GCDA sources said the work had gathered momentum and may not go beyond March. An assistant engineer and an overseer have been put in charge of the work.

The work on giving a facelift to the existing stage has got under way with a partial demolition of its side. A sound dampener will also be installed for better noise control. The removal of the entire set of roof tiles and their replacement will follow suit soon. The stage will be beautified, and will get a lot more space, said sources.

Now, events are staged on the smaller open-air stage with a makeshift roof. An amphitheatre fit for staging plays and a skating ring are also among the features.

Waste disposal, wear and tear of the brick-laid walkway, and absence of lights lining the walkway were among the major problems faced by the park. Changampuzha Park had always been a favourite destination of walkers, and the prolonged absence of lights had emerged as a major concern.

“A completely overhauled and evenly laid walkway is an important component of the project. Besides, basic infrastructure, including a toilet complex, in keeping with the changed times will also be set up,” said GCDA sources.

