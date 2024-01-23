Renovated Thrissur Town Hall opened 

January 23, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Thrissur

Thrissur Town Hall, one of the signature buildings in the city, has been renovated. Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas inaugurated the revamped building on Tuesday.

“The government is planning more development works at public places. The Public Works-Tourism departments are planning innovative designs for the new constructions, the minister said. Thrissur MLA P. Balachandran presided over the function.

The Thrissur Town Hall is situated in the heart of the city in 2.9 hectares of land. The Town Hall with 2618 sqm area in two floors was constructed in 1938. The PW department renovated it without affecting its structural marvellous at a cost of ₹3 crore.

The floor was modified using vitrified tiles. Granite was paved on corridors. The entire town hall, including the stage, have been made disabled-friendly. Acoustic panels are spread on walls for sound control. Old benches have been replaced with new benches with cushions. New curtains were laid.

State-of-the-art sound systems with a distributed speaker and digital mixer with 32 channels have been used. Interior design and seating arrangement layout were prepared by the architecture wing of the PW department. The renovated town hall has a seating capacity of 450 people.