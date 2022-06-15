Renovated Thodupuzha municipal park opened

New playthings set up, pond desilted

The renovated municipal park at Thodupuzha was reopened to the public on Wednesday.

The park had been remaining closed since the lockdown period and the playthings in the park got rusted. Silt accumulated in a pond used for boating.

As part of reopening the park, the municipality took up renovation works. New play equipment for children were installed and the building structure was renovated and repainted. The pond was desilted and illumination works were done .

A press release here said that ornamental fish would be deposited in the pond.

The park will now be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Flash lights were installed in addition to renovated chairs and pathways.

The park was reopened by municipal chairman Saneesh George.