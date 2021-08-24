Renovated swimming pool to open in November

ALAPPUZHA

24 August 2021 18:14 IST

Rectification works to be carried out to increase depth of the pool

After an inordinate delay, the renovated Raja Kesavadas swimming pool of the Kerala State Sports Council is likely to be opened in November.

Minister for Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian said the pool would be opened in connection with the ‘Kerala Piravi’ after completing the pending works.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Cherian was inaugurating a reception accorded to National chief athletics coach P. Radhakrishnan Nair and assistant coach M.K. Raj Mohan here on Monday.

Although the renovation of the pool near the Lighthouse was completed a year ago, its opening has been delayed after Aquatic Association pointed out some serious defects including a lack of depth at the shallow end of the pool.

“The swimming pool was renovated spending a good sum but is nowhere near international standards. The water level at the pool is 80 cm, which is below the minimum recommended level of 1.10 metres. There is every chance that youngsters diving into the pool will get injured. We have suggested increasing the water height by setting up a new overflow facility. We hope our recommendations will be considered and improvements are made before the opening of the pool,” said an official of the Aquatic Association.

District Sports Council vice president V.G. Vishnu said that a meeting of the high power committee held to discuss the issues pertaining to the pool had decided to carry out the rectification works, which would be completed before November.

The pool was renovated at a cost of ₹2.6 crore after remaining in a dilapidated state for more than a decade. It has eight lanes and is expected to give a major boost for practising swimming.

The foundation stone for the swimming pool in the name of Raja Kesavadas, the architect of modern-day Alappuzha, was laid in 1995.

After its opening in 1997, it became a popular swimming centre having facilities for 60 people to practice at a time. However, six months into its launch, the coach-cum-lifeguard quit as the Sports Council failed to pay him a salary. A fall in the number of students attending classes diminished the revenue.

In 2001, the pool was closed and the Sports Council later handed it over to a private firm on lease. It was again closed in 2006 after two youths lost their lives while swimming in the pool.

The decision to reopen the pool was taken following a lack of facilities forcing young and talented swimmers in Alappuzha, Kuttanad, and nearby areas to practice in canals and rivers. Although the renovation of the pool had begun in 2017, the work got delayed on various accounts.