Renovated stadium opened

Industry and Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said the government was working to strengthen sports facilities in rural areas.
The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the renovated Koothuparamba Municipal Stadium here on Monday.
He said the aim was to create a healthy nation through excellence in sports. He added that steps were being taken to create 50 supernumerary posts in the sports department and give jobs to sportspersons.
The construction of the stadium was completed under the Sports Department at a cost of ₹5.34 crore received from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. It has an international standard lawn and a football field with sprinkler system. In addition to floodlights and a shopping complex, there is a dressing room for players, a lounge and a pavilion that can seat up to 1,200 people.
Health Minister K.K. Shailaja Teacher presided over the function. K Muraleedharan, MP, District Panchayat President P.P. Divya, Koothuparamba municipality Chairperson V. Sujatha, Kerala football team captain V. Mithun and others were present.
