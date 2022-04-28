Renovated roads to have two-year defect liability period: M.V. Govindan

Respective contractors to be tasked with upkeep

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has said the roads that have been renovated under the Chief Minister’s Local Road Rebuild Project (CMLRRP) will have a defect liability period of two years during which the respective contractors will be tasked with their upkeep.

He was speaking while inaugurating 1,200 roads renovated in various parts of the State under the project at a function held in Azhoor near here on Thursday.

Mr. Govindan said the project has been progressing at a steady pace with as many as 4,891 works being awarded and the construction of 3,412 roads completed. A total stretch of 12,000 km is being renovated under 5,115 works planned across the 140 Assembly constituencies in the State at a cost of ₹1,000 crore as part of CMLRRP.

The government had given shape to the project to renovate those roads that had been battered in the floods that ravaged the State in 2018 and 2019. As many as 2,200 renovated roads were opened for the public during the last two phases of the project.

He pointed out that the works were being continuously monitored by district-level technical committees that include retired superintending engineers to maintain quality standards. In addition, ward-level committees led by panchayat members have been tasked with reviewing the progress of works.

The Minister also waxed eloquent about the progress attained by the State in various human development indices. He opined that the Kerala model of development has enabled even those below the poverty line to enjoy decent living standards.

Mr. Govindan said the State has set its sights on ensuring total sanitation through various initiatives. Chirayinkeezhu MLA V. Sasi presided over the function.