Renovated road inaugurated

The renovated Thiruvizha-AS Canal road was opened for traffic on Monday.

It was inaugurated virtually by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Riyas said the State was witnessing unprecedented development under the Left Democratic Front rule. He said the government was committed to continuing development initiatives.

The road, running parallel to the national highway, was renovated at a cost of ₹15 crore.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, Kanjikuzhy block panchayat president V.G. Mohanan, Mararikulam North grama panchayat president Sudarsanabai K., and others spoke.