Renovated road inaugurated in Kollam

District panchayat member P. Anandhu on Tuesday inaugurated the renovated Neduvannur-Muthukunnam road at Thalavoor grama panchayat. The work was completed using ₹20 lakh sanctioned by the Kollam district panchayat. Thalavoor panchayat president V. S Kaladevi presided over the function. Ward member Sunil Neduvannur, block panchayat member Gayathri Devi and members of Kudumbashree, the Haritha Karma Sena and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme were present on the occasion.