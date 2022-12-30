Renovated Putharikkandam Maithanam to be opened to public today

December 30, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The renovated Putharikandam Maithanam will be thrown open to the public on Saturday. The redevelopment project of the ground, spread over an area of 8.13 acres and used for political and cultural events as well as exhibitions, is part of the city Corporation’s Smart City projects envisaged for the capital.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate the open air auditorium and allied facilities at a function to be held at 10 a.m. Mayor Arya Rajendran will preside over the function.

The maithanam, which once used to be a paddy field, has hosted several historic events in the city. As part of the redevelopment project, several facilities have been constructed on either side of the ground, after retaining the central portion that is used for large public meetings. Two galleries with a seating capacity for 500 persons have been constructed on either side, closer to the stage. Areas for shops have been allocated underneath the galleries.

Other facilities that have been constructed on the space on either side include an art gallery, a yoga space, renovated walkways, children’s park with play equipment, open gym equipment, rain shelters, seating area, and parking spaces. The compound walls as well as the stage have been renovated.

Landscaping has been added around the walkways around the maithanam. CCTV cameras as well as emergency call boxes have been arranged to ensure better security. Wifi hotspots have also been set up. The entire project has been completed at a cost of ₹11.58 crore.