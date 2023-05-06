Renovated Punalur suspension bridge to be opened on May 10 

May 06, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Punalur suspension bridge, a protected monument of the Department of Archaeology, will be reopened after renovation on May 10.

The department had started conservation measures after the wooden parts of the bridge built by the then ruler of the erstwhile kingdom of Travancore Ayilyam Tirunal Rama Varma in 1877 started developing cracks. The bridge with its unique architectural beauty stands 400-ft long and 20-ft wide across the Kallada river and is one of the major tourism attractions of the district. With stone arches on both sides, it hangs on sturdy iron chains. Its platform made of wooden planks is attached to steel bars. Though the bridge was open to vehicular movement when it was constructed, a parallel bridge was built in 1972. The massive structure was declared a protected monument in 1990.

The wood used for the construction of the bridge was Kambakam ( Hopea paliflora) and restoration activities were last carried out in 2016. The bridge was closed for visitors as the renovation works have been progressing since November 2022. Conservation of the metal parts of the bridge, painting, maintenance of the stone arches, and replacement of damaged wooden planks were among the major works.

The renovation was completed as part of the government’s 100-day action plan. Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives Ahammad Devarkovil will open the bridge for visitors next week. The reopening of the bridge is expected to expedite tourism development in the eastern region of the district.