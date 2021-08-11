Kerala

Renovated Ponnara Park opened

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday inaugurated Ponnara Sreedhar Park at Thampanoor that was renovated by the city Corporation as part of the Smart City project.

The park in the name of Ponnara G. Sreedhar who was a freedom fighter, MLA, and city Mayor has got electrical lights, art installation, and fountain as part of the renovation.

Mayor Arya Rajendran who presided over the function said the park, in the heart of the city, would be a welcome sight for those reaching the Central railway station and the Thampanoor bus-stand and those coming to Thampanoor for other purposes.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju and Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju were chief guests at the function.


