Renovated Pazhassi park to open by month-end

Boats for river cruise, open stage, kiosks among new facilities

The Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is set to open the renovated Pazhassi Park at Mananthavady in the district.

The park has been set up on a five acres of land on the banks of the Kabani river near Mananthavady town. “The DTPC spent a sum of ₹ 2 crore for the renovation works and a boating on the Kabani river will be the major attraction of the park,” said A. Anand, secretary, DTPC Wayanad.

Ten boats, including two rafts, would be available and a permanent boat jetty had also set up on the banks of the Kabani, Mr. Anand said.

An amusement park for children, water fountains, interlocked pavements, five kiosks selling souvenirs and snacks, and an artificial waterfall had also been set up in the park, he said.

An open stage for performing cultural programmes, landscaped areas on the river banks and small gardens would also attract the public, he said.

“We have also set up the first electric vehicle charging station in the district near the park,” he said.

Earlier, the land was under the possession of the Social Forestry Department and it had set up a plant nursery on the land. Later, the land was handed over to the DTPC in 1994 and it set up the first public park in the district.

The renovation works are in the final stage and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the park by the end of January, Mr. Anand said.