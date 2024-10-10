Renovated Kaloor market to be opened on October 18

The renovated Kaloor market will be opened on October 18.

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the market, which was developed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA).

The market, spread over an area of 40,000 sq ft, is located near Manappattyparambu in Kaloor.

The two-floor building and related facilities were set up at a cost of ₹5.87 crore with the support of Cochin Smart Mission Limited.

Separate enclaves for selling meat and meat products, fruits and vegetables, and groceries have been set up at the new complex. Around 6,000-sq ft area has been set apart for each section. There are 18 shop rooms and open stall areas in each section. A 2,000-sq ft supermarket has been set up on the first floor of the building. An open restaurant will also function in the complex, according to a communication.

The market complex has a parking facility spread over 1.3 acres, which could accommodate 60 cars. Additional parking facilities could be provided at the holding owned by the GCDA at Manappattyparambu.

The market can be accessed from Banerji Road, metro station, Kaloor, and Sastha Temple Road. The construction of a seven-metre road to the market from Banerji Road is under way. The GCDA has renovated the market complex by installing a rainwater harvesting facility, fire and safety facilities, and toilets, the communication said.

An effluent treatment plant with an installed capacity of 50,000 lakh litres has been set up to handle liquid waste. A solid waste treatment facility will come up shortly.

Traders of the old market would be accommodated in the new facility, the communication said.