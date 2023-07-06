Renovated Jawahar Nagar roads opened

July 06, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nearly 17,000 km of Public Works department (PWD) roads have been raised to BMBC (bitumen macadam and bitumen concrete) standards in two years, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating roads refurbished as per BMBC standards at Jawahar Nagar here on Thursday.

The Minister said the government target was to transform 50% roads as per BMBC standards in five years. However, the target had been exceeded in two years alone. Roads in the State were now comparable to those in developed countries. Defect-liability period (DLP) boards too had been set up on the roads.

Running contracts had led to a huge improvement in road quality. The government was making strong interventions to ensure quality, he said.

The government had renovated the roads using Rs.1.6 crore from the Public Works department’s Plan funds. The roads link Kowdiar and Sasthamangalam.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function.

