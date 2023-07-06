ADVERTISEMENT

Renovated Jawahar Nagar roads opened

July 06, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 17,000 km of Public Works department (PWD) roads have been raised to BMBC (bitumen macadam and bitumen concrete) standards in two years, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating roads refurbished as per BMBC standards at Jawahar Nagar here on Thursday.

The Minister said the government target was to transform 50% roads as per BMBC standards in five years. However, the target had been exceeded in two years alone. Roads in the State were now comparable to those in developed countries. Defect-liability period (DLP) boards too had been set up on the roads.

Running contracts had led to a huge improvement in road quality. The government was making strong interventions to ensure quality, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had renovated the roads using Rs.1.6 crore from the Public Works department’s Plan funds. The roads link Kowdiar and Sasthamangalam.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US