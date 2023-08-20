HamberMenu
Renovated house of P.N. Panicker inaugurated

August 20, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Renovated house of P.N. Panicker, father of the library movement in Kerala, at Neelamperoor in Kuttanad was opened on Sunday. It was inaugurated by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Cherian said that Panicker’s house would be converted into a heritage museum. The renovation work was carried out under the aegis of P.N. Panicker Foundation spending ₹11 lakh. While the Kottayam Public Library provided ₹5 lakh, others also chipped in with contributions.

P.N. Panicker Foundation chairman Pannyan Raveendran presided. Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, Rajya Sabha former deputy chairman P.J. Kurien, former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, and others attended the function.

