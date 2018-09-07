Renovated headquarters of SNDP inaugurated

Sree Narayana Dharma (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan inaugurated the renovated headquarters of the organisation here on Friday.

The three-storeyed office has been refurbished with modern facilities and a marble statue of Sree Narayana Guru installed in the Guru Mandiram inside it.

The office of the general secretary and the offices of Yogam president M.N. Soman and vice-president Thushar Vellappally will function on the first floor of the renovated building. The office has an air-conditioned prayer hall and a museum showcasing the life and messages of the Guru. Works of the Guru and Kumaran Asan will be displayed in the museum and the public can visit it on working days.

Meanwhile, the SNDP Yogam Samrakshana Samiti held a protest march and burnt Mr. Natesan in effigy, alleging foul play in the construction of the new headquarters.

“After collecting crores from community members, he has just renovated the structure built by R. Sankar. While he collected over ₹5.5 crore, only ₹1 crore has been spent on the building. This is daylight robbery,” alleged samiti general convener D.Rajkumar Unni.

The samiti demanded Mr.Natesan’s resignation and said it will approach court to expose the corruption.