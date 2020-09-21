Renovated facilities for Kerala Ceramics

Company achieves production capacity of 1,500 tonnes

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the renovated refining and filter pass plants of Kerala Ceramics Ltd. on September 22.

The company has now achieved a production capacity of 1,500 tonnes. In 2016-17, the capacity had gone down by as much as 150 tonnes. The annual sales has jumped from ₹2.5 crore in that period to ₹7 crore now. Land has been purchased for mining purposes. The construction of a plant for production using LNG fuel has been completed. An automatic power factor control panel was installed to reduce fuel and energy consumption. The production cost per tonne that was around ₹8,500 had now been reduced to ₹5,000-₹5,500 owing to many such measures.

Renovation works were rarely taken up since its opening in 1973, and it was unable to meet the new demands from the market in recent years. The government has accorded sanction for the modernisation of bleaching and classification plants, the Industries Department has said.