Renovated Changampuzha Park to open its doors to visitors with week-long programmes

The Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram (CSK) entrusted with the administration of the Edappally-based Changampuzha Park, one of the most popular cultural spaces in the city, has announced week-long programmes marking the inauguration of the renovated park by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday at 5.30 p.m.

K. Chandran Pillai, chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), the custodian of the park, will preside. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will be the chief guest. Literary critic M.K. Sanoo will deliver the keynote address. Former GCDA Chairman and the founder president of CSK K. Balachandran will be felicitated on the occasion.

Bharatanatyam performance by Paris Laxmi will be staged on the inaugural day. Kalamandalam Sugandhi Prabhu, an acclaimed Mohiniyattom exponent, will deliver the Kalamandalam Satyabhama memorial lecture on Friday. This will be followed by the staging of the award-winning play Manikarnika.

Following a two-day break, the programmes will resume on September 16 with musician Sreevalsan J. Menon delivering a lecture on ‘Ten musical scales that the world loves.” A Carnatic music concert by Harish Sivaramakrishnan will follow.

The movie Zorba the Greek, an adaptation of the renowned novel by the same name by Nikos Kazantzakis, will be screened following a discussion on the book on September 17. A lecture on the ‘Universality of Duryodanavadham’ by V. Kaladharan under the aegis of Changampuzha Aksharasloka Sadas will be held followed by the Kathakali performance ‘Duryodhanavadham’ on September 18.

On September 19, Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi award-winner Kalamandalam Prabhakaran will deliver a lecture on ‘Contemporary relevance of Nambiar works’ followed by a his Ottanthullal performance ‘Kiratham’. This will be followed by a drama, Oru Desham Charithramezhuthunnu directed by A.R. Ratheeshan.

The week-long programmes will be wrapped up with a musical night by Cochin Kalabhavan on September 20. A painting exhibition and sale in solidarity with the survivors of Wayanad landslide will be also be held.