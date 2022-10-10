Renewed zest marks Milad-e-Sharif celebrations in Kerala

A Milad-e-Sharif rally taken out by the Madin Academy in Malappuram town on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional Muslim groups across the State observed Milad-e-Sharif on Sunday, celebrating the 1,497 th birthday of Prophet Mohammed, the last of the Islamic prophets. After a gap of two years caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the Milad celebrations saw a renewed zest as hundreds of madrasas under different Islamic educational boards rallied their children along the roads.

Although children took out Milad processions across the State singing hymns of Prophet Mohammed, several madrasas made the celebrations more colourful than ever. Almost all Sunni mosques were lit up since the beginning of the Islamic month of Rabiul Awwal. Prophet Mohammed’s birthday falls on the 12 th day of Rabiul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

The Kerala Muslim Jamat (KMJ) celebrated the occasion by creating awareness against drugs and liquor. “This year’s celebrations are focusing on the necessity of saving our new generation from the dangerous clutches of drugs. That has become the need of the hour,” said K.P. Jamal, KMJ cultural wing’s Malappuram district committee secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweets and beverages, including payasam, were distributed by the local people in almost all villages where processions were taken out. In some places, non-Muslim groups too joined the celebrations by offering refreshments and greetings to the children.

As the Milad Sharif coincided with the World Postal Day on Sunday, the Madarul Dawathil Islamiya (MDI), Karulai, and the KMJ jointly felicitated two veteran postmen. MDI general secretary K. Shoukathali Saqafi draped K.P. Raveendran and M.K. Mohandas Karlikode with ponnada. Both of them had more than 36 years service as postmen.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, took part in a Milad procession taken out by the children of Karathodu madrasa near Vengara. He said Milad celebrations always evoked nostalgic memories of childhood.

The Madin Academy at Malappuram took out a massive rally on Saturday evening. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (Kanthapuram group) president E. Sulaiman Musliar inaugurated the rally.

The celebrations marked the distribution of free food also. Malappuram Kazi Syed O.P.M. Muthukoya Thangal inaugurated the mass food distribution held at Valiyangadi Old Juma Masjid. “Prophet’s birthday is a great occasion for us not only to rejoice, but also to share and help others,” said Thangal.