Renewed vigour in BIMSTEC gives hope for development of littoral countries, says former Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka

December 11, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) held tremendous potential to usher in sustainable development and to ward off non-traditional threats to the security and environment of littoral countries which lagged behind in socio-economic development, since the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is kind of dead, Admiral (retd.) Jayanath Colombage, who was Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka from 2020 to 2022, has said.

He had earlier served as chief of the country’s Navy. Referring to SAARC becoming largely dysfunctional due to what is being termed as mistrust between India and Pakistan, he said that it was high time countries along the Bay adopted a clear strategy and jointly pursued deadlines in areas such as energy, environmental protection, and blue economy.

Referring to the fifth BIMSTEC summit held at Colombo in April, Adm. Colombage, who has closely observed the functioning of the 25-year-old body and that of 35-year-old SAARC, said there was at present a renewed vigour among member nations.

“One reason is that India is determined to make things happen in the Bay of Bengal and has donated $1 million for running the organisation’s Secretariat. The Bay region also has a definitive advantage of not being a conflict zone, unlike the western Indian Ocean region. The question before BIMSTEC members is how long can we remain without socio-economic development. The coming together of political leadership, readying of an action plan, and instructions to the bureaucracy to implement it is essential to take the grouping ahead. India must take the lead in rolling out confidence-building measures, since there is grave trust deficit among countries in the region.”

He was in Kochi recently in connection with an international conference on ‘Security and Prosperity in the Bay of Bengal’ organised jointly by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) South Asia.

Reacting to concerns of Chinese warships, including a ‘spy vessel’ calling at Sri Lanka, he said Sri Lanka had made it repeatedly clear that it would not permit use of its ports as platforms to threaten India, especially so since the island nation was part of the Indian security umbrella. “The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is heavily militarised and about 30 navies are active here – a majority of ships being from India. Nearly 650 warships visited Sri Lanka between 2009 and September 2022, of which 140 were from India and 46 from China.”

Turning to the plight of his country’s economy, following widespread food and energy crisis that rocked it midway this year, Adm. Colombage said it was the culmination of heavy external borrowings and the country becoming an import-dependant economy. Little focus was given to manufacturing and value addition. “We were living a ‘champagne life’ with ‘toddy income’. Efforts are now under way to tighten monetary policies and to cut down on expenditure,” he said.