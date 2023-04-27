ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable energy will be utilised to the maximum extent: Minister

April 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

Electricity Minister was inaugurating Kannanallur electrical section office building on Thursday constructed on land purchased by KSEB at a cost of ₹45 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

In addition to hydropower projects in the State, renewable sources including solar energy will be utilised to the maximum extent, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said.

He was inaugurating Kannanallur electrical section office building on Thursday constructed on land purchased by KSEB at a cost of ₹45 lakh.

“The industrial sector of the State will be strengthened by generating electricity at low cost. This will lead to more investment and employment opportunities for the youth. Joint action plans are being implemented with Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT)and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department to electrify tribal areas,” said the Minister who added that the department will cut down unnecessary expenditure and attain more efficiency.

P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, presided over the function while Mukhathala block panchayat president B. Yashoda, Trikovilvattam grama panchayat president L. Jalaja Kumari, Nedumbana grama panchayat president S. Girija Kumari, Ilampallur grama panchayat president Regi Jacob, and KSEB officials were also present on the occasion.

