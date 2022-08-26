Renewable energy expo under way in Kochi

A scene from the renewable energy expo of Confederation of Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs in association with KSEB at Kaloor on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Enquiries for roof-top solar power systems, electric goods, and passenger vehicles, a multitude of renewable energy systems and solar-energy storage modes abound at ‘RENEV Expo Kochi 2022’ that is under way at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor here.

It is organised by Confederation of Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs in association with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Spot registration too is on for installing roof-top solar plants, for which 20% to 40% subsidy is available for domestic consumers. The expo has around 200 stalls, while seminars are hosted at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Occupying the pride of place is the stall of KSEB, where a creatively-done model of different renewable (mainly solar and wind) energy and other energy-generating modes has been displayed.

“A 3-kw roof-top solar plant can produce an average of 12 units of power daily, of which most households will require only eight units. The rest can be sold to KSEB for ₹3.25 per unit,” said an official at the agency’s stall. Its installation cost is approximately ₹1.33 lakh, after subsidy. The plant can be installed in a 300-sq ft area. Efforts are under way to enrol 25,000 more customers for the project by September 6. Registrations can be made online as well, through Ekiran KSEB portal. For details, call toll free number 1912.

The expo will conclude on Sunday.