Renaissance helped overall human development: Sanoo

Renaissance movements have worked for the overall development of human beings, writer and critic M.K. Sanoo has said. He was speaking at the valedictory of the birth centenary celebrations of pioneering science writer in Malayalam M.C. Namboodiripad at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall here on Sunday.

Mr. Sanoo said while Ayyankali and V.T. Bhattathirippad tried to uplift the Pulaya community and reform the Namboodiri community respectively, Sree Narayana Guru’s life was a crusade for humanising society.

“Uniformity of society is not possible. Unfortunately the contemporary society has started walking backward from the values of renaissance. Untouchability and other social evils have been leading people. Only scientific thoughts can stop this trend. M.C. Naboodiriapad tried to propagate scientific facts in society,” Mr. Sanoo said.

Science writers M.P. Parameswaran; A. Achuthan; M.K. Prasad; C.P. Narayanan; R.V.G. Menon; S. Sivadas; K.K. Vasu; B. Ekbal; Prabhavathy Menon; K. Babu Joseph; P.R. Madhava Panikkar; P.K. Raveendran; K. Papputty; K.R. Janardhanan; N.N. Gokuldas; C.N. Parameswaran; and K. Sreedharan were honoured at the function.

Anil Chelabra delivered the keynote address on the topic ‘Renaissance movements — past and present.’

Other topics discussed at various seminars included ‘Public health and clinical establishments’; ‘Science and Media’; and ‘Malayalam Science writing today and tomorrow.’

Books released

Three books of M.C. Namboodiripad published by the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad were released on the occasion. Thiranjedutha Prabandangal; Sasthrathinte Samoohika Dharmam; and Copernicasum Kootukarum are the books published.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president Vaisakhan, KSSP former general secretary T.K. Meera Bai, birth centenary committee chairman Kavumabyi Balakrishnan and others spoke.