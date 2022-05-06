Remove political publicity materials with care, says LSG dept.

The guidelines issued as per decision of an all-party meeting

The Local Self-Government (LSG) department has issued guidelines for the removal of publicity materials of political parties including flags, banners, and hoardings installed along roads, Minister for LSGs M.V. Govindan has said.

The general guidelines have been issued as per the decision of an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following a Kerala High Court order.

As per the guidelines, flagpoles and other publicity material can be installed with the permission of the owner on the walls of private compounds, without obstructing traffic. Permission can be given for the hanging of festoons and installation of flagpoles on footpath in connection with festivals and conferences without obstructing movement.

No flagpoles or publicity material will be allowed in public places in such a way as to cause obstruction to vehicles or pedestrians. The respective local body secretaries have to take action to remove such flagpoles.

Prior permission should be sought from the respective local body secretary for installation of flagpoles and other publicity material. The authorities have to exercise caution in allowing and removing flagpoles and festoons, as it can cause political and religious divides. In case of disputes regarding this, the secretary can seek help from the District Collector or the District Police Chief.