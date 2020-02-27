Remove illegal hoardings in 10 days: High Court

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the secretaries of local self-government institutions to remove all unauthorised boards, banners, and flags in public places, including streets, traffic medians, traffic island, and pedestrian paths, and impose penalties under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act and under the Kerala Municipality Act and the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act on those who have installed them. Justice Devan Ramachandran ordered that such illegal boards and banners be removed within 10 days.
The court also ordered that authorities under the Road Safety Commissioner ensure that unauthorised boards, banners, and flags were removed and action taken against those who had installed them, including registration of crimes.
