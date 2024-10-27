GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Remove Divya from Kannur University senate, says fellow member

Divya’s resignation as panchayat president disqualifies her from the senate membership, says senate member Shino P. Jose

Published - October 27, 2024 06:30 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kannur University senate member Shino P. Jose has formally requested the removal of P.P. Divya, a senate member and former district panchayat president, following allegations linking her to the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu. In a letter addressed to the university’s Vice-Chancellor K.K. Saju and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan, Dr. Jose said Ms. Divya’s resignation as panchayat president disqualifies her from the senate membership under clause 6 of the Kannur University Act of 1996, which stipulates that senate representatives from the district panchayat must be current officeholders. “Since Ms. Divya is no longer the panchayat president, she cannot remain a senate member,” Dr. Jose pointed out.

With the university’s regular senate meeting scheduled for December 23, Dr. Jose argued that Ms. Divya should not be permitted to present motions or participate in the session’s discussions. He urged the appointing authority to expedite Divya’s removal and initiate a notification to fill her vacant seat. The appeal adds to ongoing controversies as investigations continue into Naveen’s death and Ms. Divya’s alleged role in the incident.

