Removal of mud from Meenachil river stopped amid protest

February 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

An attempt by authorities to remove mud and soil from the Meenachil river as part of a river rejuvenation project in Parampuzha met with stiff resistance from local residents on Thursday. Following this, the authorities suspended the work till further intimation.

A section of local residents led by the Kottayam municipal councillors Sabu Mathew and Lissy Kurian staged a protest at the worksite near Parampuzha in the morning citing that unscientific soil mining would lead to erosion of riverbanks. The authorities , however, went ahead with the works even as the police intervened and arrested seven persons.

Later in the evening, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, visited the site and directed the officers concerned to stop the work. In view of the protests, District Collector P.K. Jayasree is slated to convene a meeting on Monday to resolve the issue.

While the protesters alleged that the river-widening work would put nearly 25 houses on the riverbank in danger. The work would also affect the riparian vegetation including the Attuvanchi , they said.

The Irrigation department, however, sought to dismiss these allegations and held the widening of the river would balance the water flow and avoid soil erosion on its both sides. “The river, which is 85 metres wide at Poovathumood bridge, gets narrowed to 40 metres in the downstream. This would naturally lead to flooding here,’’ pointed out an official.

