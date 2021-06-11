Remote tribal hamlets to get power supply

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 June 2021 18:33 IST

Remote tribal settlements which lack power supply will be electrified within six months, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty’s office said on Friday. An action plan for achieving this target will be drawn up within a month.

The government has identified more than 60 tribal settlements which lack access to electricity. Mr. Krishnankutty had held discussions with Minister for Devaswoms and SC/ST Welfare K. Radhakrishnan in this regard on Thursday.

The extreme remoteness of some of the tribal hamlets, situated deep inside the forest, poses a stiff challenge in providing power supply. Construction of distribution lines may prove next to impossible in such regions, forcing the Power Department to look at other options such as solar photovoltaic systems.

The action plan will cover suitable technologies for providing the settlements with access to electricity.

It has also been decided to form a committee of secretaries of the departments concerned at the State level and district-level panels headed by the Collectors and consisting of district tribal officers and officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board for the purpose.