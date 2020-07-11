Kerala

Remembering sole Cong. president from Kerala

The Congress’s cultural wing Samskarika Sahiti revived the memories of Chettur Sankaran Nair, the sole Malayali who headed the Indian National Congress, on his 163rd birthday on Saturday.

The Congress in the State had never commemorated Sankaran Nair apparently because of his differences with Mahatma Gandhi. His 1922 book titled Gandhi and Anarchy had never gone well with the Congress. The Samskarika Sahiti cleaned up Sankaran Nair’s discarded memorial at a village near Mankara. Congress leader V.S. Vijayaraghavan called for protecting the memorial and setting up a research centre in Sankaran Nair’s name. Sahiti district chairman Boban Mattumantha said Palakkad should take pride in the legacy of Sankaran Nair who held many high positions including membership in Viceroy’s Executive Council in 1915 with the charge of education portfolio.

